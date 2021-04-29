Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Nur-Sultan

Anti-terror exercises will be held in Nur-Sultan, reports the operational headquarters for combating terrorism reports.

On April 27, from 8.00 to 11.00, the operational headquarters for combating terrorism on the territory of the Alau ice palace (47 Kabanbay batyr avenue) will hold the planned anti-terrorist exercise," said the statement.

The event will be held for "the development of practical skills of the forces and means of the headquarters to fulfill the tasks of emergency response to terrorism actions, minimization and elimination of the consequences of an act of terrorism."

The exercise will imitate combat conditions, with various elements of complexity. There will be restrictions in the area, including on traffic near the "Alau" ice palace. In this regard, we urge citizens to approach the ongoing training events with understanding, observe security measures and fulfill the legal requirements of the employees of state bodies involved, " said the statement.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.