Apartments damaged by the fire due to overturned tanker to be repaired until the fall

Almaty. July 4. Kazakhstan Today - The apartments damaged by the fire due to overturned tanker in Almaty will be repaired until the fall, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Akim of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yesimov met with the tenants of the house, damaged because of the fire from the explosion of the fuel tanker, according to the official media.



"The first task is to restore the apartments, facade of the house and complete all the work during the summer months so that the tenants could settle in their apartments by the fall," said A. Yesimov.



He also noted that the assessment of the damage is a big issue, but "the tenants by themselves have chosen the evaluation commission," which is already working.



At present, 38 apartments were evaluated, of which partially damaged 23 apartments and 15 in need of major repairs. Currently, 17 families housed in rented apartments.



As previously reported, on June 27, at around 10:00 am, at the intersection of Seifullin Prospect and Kabanbai batyr street tanker brand FAW (18 tons) owned TOO "Helios" was overturned, followed by ignition of spilled gasoline and tanker. The fire spread to 12 nearby cars and 8-storey house number 510 on Seifullin Prospect. The area of the fire was 1,000 square meters.



As a result of the fire damaged 16 apartments (including 14 apartments partially and 2 fully), balcony from the 2nd to 8th floors, facade and part of the ceiling of a sports shop "Real Sport", located on the 1st floor of the house. On the site of the fire 40 people were evacuated and 6 were rescued. The 27-year-old driver of the fuel tanker died from his injuries at the scene.



In fact the fuel tanker explosion Almaty police opened a criminal investigation.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.