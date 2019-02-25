Aqmola Tourism Awards presented in Burabay

Burabay held the first award ceremony of the Aqmalo Tourism Awards regional prize, that will be an annual event. The guests in evening attire, walking on the red carpet, gathered in a banquet hall of the Ainakol hotel.





The event aims at defining the most interesting and successful tour operators and accommodation facilities in terms of developing and promoting tourism in the region.





So the Cruise tourist company was recognized as the best tourist company, the RiozBorovoe hotel - the best accommodation facility, Okzhetpes - the best sanatorium, Zhana omir KZ - the best tourist complex, Bekzat Kassym - the best guide.





The award was also presented to representatives of the media for the best coverage of tourism development in the region - Gazhaiyp Burabay, including 5 nominations and 3 places and people's choice awards inspired journalists and bloggers for new achievements. As an example, 1st place in The Best TV Channel nomination went to an editor of the Kokshe TV channel Saniya Kopzhssarova, The best Articles in the Written Press - Kazakhstanskaya Pravda reporter Chengiz Tashenov, and so on.





Great attention is placed to develop tourism in the Akmola region. The head of state set an ambitious task, and we try our best to reach these tasks. And you help us a lot, representatives of tourism business and the media. Owing to you, the number of tourists to the region increases year after year, thus improving the quality of services," said the region's Governor Malik Murzalin.





Saniya Kopzhassarova confessed: she films her TV programme 'Burabay welcomes friends' with pleasure. Her programmes are distinguished by an exclusive, author's style, and exceptional lyricism, unique national flavor and the pride of the beauty of the native area. In the stand-ups, on which almost every episode is filmed, the regional channel's editor 'tastes' services of the hotels of the resort of Kazakhstan, plays on the dombra in the yurt and milks camels. The episodes bring a wish to immediately set off on a journey following the author.





I would like to immerse the compatriots and potential tourists in culture and life of our region. We open new Burabay with colleagues, which is unknown and undiscovered," said Saniya Kopzhassarova.









