Around 90 foreigners have been deported from Kazakhstan for violation of migration legislation

In Almaty, following the Migrant operative and preventive measure, 400 people were charged with administrative offences over the violation of the migration legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the city's Department of Police reports.





Following a two-day operative and preventive measure, 25 violations of the rules to recruit foreign workforce have been revealed, and administrative actions have been taken against 52 individuals and entities as a result of rejecting measures to ensure the legality of staying of foreign workers within Kazakhstan.





89 foreigners have been deported following violations of the migration legislation, and 219 nationals of other states who do not have documents, ID-cards, have been placed in a remand house.





9 criminal cases have been detected and registered by police of the migration service over violating the court's deportation decisione.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.