Ashyq app handed over to the state officially

The Ashyq project was officially handed over to the state. Its creator Vitaly Pustovoitenko announced this on Facebook.





1,700,000 unique users downloaded the app and used its functionality. Every day, more than 100 attempts by infected citizens to visit public places are suppressed. I would like to express my gratitude to the project office and the entire team who was creating and implementing Ashyq. Thanks personally to Bagdat Musin for believing in the project and in us," Pustovoitenko wrote.





The service has recently been the property of the state. Yesterday we signed documents with the creator Vitaly Pustovoitenko and took NIT JSC into the responsibility area," Minister of Digital Development Bagdat Musin wrote on Facebook.





As a reminder, Ashyq is an application for registering visitors in public places. Before entering a public institution, the user scans a special QR code and presents it to the administrator at the entrance. The code determines the status of the visitor. The status of the visitors is assigned on the basis of reconciliation with the information systems of the Unified Integration Portal of PCR Research and the COVID-19 Control Center of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Red status is assigned if a person has passed a PCR test for coronavirus and received a positive result. Holders of this status are ordered to observe a strict regime of home isolation.





Yellow is assigned to contact persons. They are allowed to go out for groceries or to the pharmacy near the house, but are prohibited from visiting other public places.





Blue means free movement everywhere, except in places where a PCR test is required (for example, at an airport).





Green is a sign of complete freedom of movement.





The QR code is assigned only to business entities. It is an electronic identifier indicating the name of the subject, its location and other identification data.













