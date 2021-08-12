Ashyq system to be introduced in all Kazakhstan educational institutions

At the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, preparations for the beginning of the school year were considered, the PM's press office said on Wednesday.

Ministers of education and science Askhat Aimagambetov, of Healthcare - Aleksey Tsoy, akims of Mangistau region Serikbay Trumov and Turkestan region - Umirzak Shukeyev made respective reports.

In 2021-2022 academic year, more than 3.4 million people will study in 7,475 schools in Kazakhstan, incl. in the 1st grade - more than 380 000 children. The lessons will be conducted in a traditional format. Vaccinated teachers will be admitted to work. To date, 93.1% of teachers have been vaccinated, as well as 88.4% of other educational institutions’ staff.

The head of the government stressed the need to resolve in the shortest possible time all organizational issues to ensure the safety and health of students and teachers.

The Ministries of education, health and regional akimats are to provide full-time education in preschool and secondary education organizations, as well as colleges and universities in the new academic year.

The Prime Minister instructed by August 25 to ensure 100% vaccination of teachers and technical personnel, with the exception of persons with medical contraindications, by August 20 - to complete the acceptance of schools in accordance with sanitary requirements: quartzing, disinfection, mask regime, daily thermometry, etc.

For teachers, staff and parents in all educational institutions, the Ashyq system will be introduced.

The PM gave instructions to ensure full provision of schools with textbooks by August 25, primarily in Pavlodar and Turkestan regions, where it is delayed.

There are schools with unfinished repairs: in Almaty (9), Kostanay (6) and West Kazakhstan (5) regions.

The Prime Minister instructed by August 25 to ensure 100% readiness of educational facilities by the beginning of the school year, to resolve all issues of child safety, organization of meals and transportation of children to school.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.