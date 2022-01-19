Askar Umarov named Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan





JANUARY 2

On January 2, liquefied gas producers in Kazakhstan switched to electronic trading, as a result of which the price of gas was sharply doubled. The average retail price in the cities of Aktau, Zhanaozen, as well as in the Mangystau district was 100-120 tenge / liter.

Residents of the Mangystau region immediately reacted to this news, going to rallies in Zhanaozen, the villages of Akshukur and Kuryk.

JANUARY 3

In the morning of January 3, President Tokayev instructed the government to urgently consider the situation in Zhanaozen.

As a result, by order of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, a government commission was created to consider the socio-economic situation in the Mangystau region, which developed a package of measures to regulate the price of liquefied petroleum gas.

Deputy Prime Minister Eraly Tugzhanov headed the commission.

Akim of the Mangystau region Nurlan Nogaev met with car owners demanding a reduction in prices for liquefied gas in Zhanaozen.

JANUARY 4

The government commission began its work in Aktau.

Activists of the Mangystau region also announced the creation of a public headquarters to regulate prices for liquefied gas.

On the same day, during the meeting of the government commission with activists gathered on Yntymak Square in the city of Aktau, it was announced to reduce the cost of liquefied gas and set a price of 50 tenge per liter in the Mangystau region as part of the social responsibility of JSC NC KazMunagas.

The President of Kazakhstan appealed to the demonstrators and asked them not to follow the calls of destructive persons.

However, the protests spread throughout the territory of the republic, acquiring a mass aggressive character. And already on the night of January 5 in large cities of Kazakhstan, against the background of mass protests, there were interruptions with the Internet, instant messengers and social networks stopped working.

JANUARY 5

Tokayev made a statement in connection with the current situation in the country, urging to show prudence and not to succumb to provocations from within and from the outside, the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness.

In Almaty, law enforcement units ousted the bulk of the protesters from the Republic Square, where about a thousand people gathered. The protesters were set up differently. As soon as they arrived at the square, stones and bottles were thrown at the police. Some of the protesters tried to stop them, but could not.

As a result of the aggravation of the situation, Tokayev introduced a state of emergency in Almaty and the Mangystau region.

The next day, the President of Kazakhstan accepted the resignation of the government. The duties of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan were temporarily entrusted to Alikhan Smailov.

In addition, by presidential decree, Yermek Sagimbayev was appointed chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Murat Nurtleu - First Deputy Head of the National Security Committee.

Tokayev instructed to introduce state regulation of prices for liquefied gas, gasoline and diesel for a period of 180 days.

According to the orders of the head of state, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring began a pre-trial investigation against the management of Kazakh Gas Processing Plant LLP, Nakbergen Tulepov, director of Kazakh Gas Processing Plant LLP in Zhanaozen, and the head of the center for electronic trading in liquefied gas were detained.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency was introduced in the Almaty region.

In Almaty, aggressively minded men, about three thousand, armed mainly with rubber truncheons, broke into the building of the akimat.

The situation in the whole city escalated, and the Atameken National Chamber asked the police to protect businessmen from looting.

At the same time, protesters began to smash social facilities and obstruct the work of ambulances in Almaty.

The state of emergency was introduced in the capital of the country.

The President of Kazakhstan announced that he takes office as chairman of the Security Council. He also made a new address to the people of Kazakhstan, saying that whatever it was, he intends to be in the capital of the republic.

Meanwhile, the Internet was turned off throughout Kazakhstan, due to its absence, a number of TV channels stopped broadcasting.

In Almaty, protesters distroided the office of Mir24 TV channel. KTK TV channel canceled all broadcasts after the pogrom of the office in Almaty.

In Kazakhstan, the websites of a number of state bodies and TV channels have become inaccessible from abroad amid protests in the country.

The media reported on the coordination of protests in Kazakhstan from Kiev.

JANUARY 6

Due to the aggravation of the situation to ensure public safety, restore law and order State of emergency imposed across all of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.

Due to the current situation a number of airlines against the background of mass riots in the republic canceled flights to Kazakhstan.

In particular, Aeroflot airlines closes ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan for two weeks.

NC KTZ JSC (Kazakhstan Railways) decided to cancel all fees, fines and charges related to rail freight transport through the country for the period of the state emergency.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to provide a peacekeeping contingent of the countries participating in the treaty.

In Almaty, an anti-terrorist special operation began to establish order in the city, as a result of which the airport seized earlier by terrorists was liberated.

Almaty police detained about 2,000 rioters during the sweep of city streets.

Global personnel reshuffles have begun in the country - by presidential decree Yermek Sagimbayev was appointed chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Saken Isabekov was appointed head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The CSTO Collective Security Council decided to send the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Force to Kazakhstan.

And on the same day, it was announced that the advanced units of the CSTO contingent had already begun to fulfill the tasks set in Kazakhstan. They included units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The President of Kazakhstan continued a number of new appointments in the government, state security and military command, in particular, the head of state replaced the head of the agency for strategic planning and reforms. It was Asset Irgaliyev, who previously headed the Ministry of National Economy. Kairat Kelimbetov, who previously headed the agency, was removed from his post by the decree of the head of state, Aitkurman Omarbekov was appointed acting deputy head of the state security service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - commander of special forces. Also, Kairat Kelimbetov was released from the post of manager of the Astana International Financial Center.

At the same time, the activities of all financial institutions in Kazakhstan were temporarily suspended.

The Union of Retail Chains provided preliminary data on the damage to retailers due to the actions of looters in Almaty, which amounted to about 26 billion tenge.

Mass gatherings of people led to a deterioration in the epidemiological situation in the country, in addition, the first cases of infection with the Omicron strain were detected in Kazakhstan.

JANUARY 7

The General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan opened criminal cases on the facts of organizing and participating in mass riots, and a pre-trial investigation of acts of terrorism has begun.

New coronavirus restrictions have begun to operate in Kazakhstan due to the Omicron strain.

A film crew of the Almaty TV channel came under fire in Almaty, as a result of which the driver was mortally wounded, and the journalist was also injured.

Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan expressed their desire to create people's guards to protect their business.

An investigation has been launched in Kazakhstan against six wholesalers of liquefied gas - Kazmunaigas JSC, Petrosun LLP, SNPS-Aktobemunaigas JSC, JV Kazgermunai LLP, Kazakhoil Aktobe LLP and KazGPZ LLP on grounds of abuse of dominant position regarding the establishment of monopolistically high prices for the wholesale sale of CIS at the auction.

It was reported that public service centers in Kazakhstan will be closed until Monday, January 10.

Speaking with an appeal to the people, Tokayev said that counter-terrorist actions should be continued until the complete destruction of the militants.

He also stated that he ordered law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire on the terrorists to kill without warning.

According to the head of state, 20,000 bandits attacked Almaty during the riots.

During his appeal, the head of state said that the Internet will be turned on in some regions of the country at certain time intervals.

Nevertheless, in Kazakhstan, a critical - red - level of terrorist danger was introduced throughout the territory.

In addition to full support for the CSTO, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for the President of Kazakhstan.

He also stated that he ordered law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire on the terrorists to kill without warning.

According to the head of state, 20,000 bandits attacked Almaty during the riots.

During his appeal, the head of state said that the Internet will be turned on in some regions of the country at certain time intervals.

Nevertheless, in Kazakhstan, a critical - red - level of terrorist danger was introduced throughout the territory.

In addition to full support for the CSTO, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for the President of Kazakhstan.

Law enforcement agencies detained 3,811 people throughout Kazakhstan, 26 were liquidated, the same number were injured, among the detainees was criminal authority Arman Zhumageldiev, known by the nickname "Wild Arman." In Almaty, according to the latest data, more than 70 militants who attacked administrative buildings were detained.

10 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured during the riots.

To ensure the safety of citizens in Kazakhstan, the winter holidays for schoolchildren and students have been extended.

Airlines are gradually restoring domestic and international flights.

JANUARY 8

On suspicion of treason, the former chairman of the National Security Committee (KNB) of Kazakhstan, Karim Massimov, was detained.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there were also foreign nationals among the 4,404 people detained in Kazakhstan.

The situation in the republic gradually began to stabilize, and the national carrier JSC NC "KTZ" reported that the movement of passenger and freight trains throughout the country was fully restored, however, due to the increased need for transportation, additional trains were introduced to the routes.

Aktau Airport has resumed its work.

In connection with the state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the deadlines for accepting applications and submitting the January UNT have been changed.

A sharp deterioration in the epidemiological situation regarding the incidence of COVID-19 continued in Kazakhstan. According to the epidemiological situation assessment matrix, the country has moved into the yellow zone. In the red zone - Nur-Sultan, in the yellow zone - Almaty and Shymkent. The rest of the regions are in the green zone.

JANUARY 9

In Kazakhstan, 5,135 rioters were detained, 125 pre-trial investigations were launched.

During the riots in Almaty, two children were killed and several children were injured by stray bullets.

In pursuance of the instructions of the head of state, a moratorium is being introduced in Kazakhstan on the increase in tariffs for regulated utilities.

Supermarkets in Almaty began to resume work on a reduced schedule.

Almaty International Airport has been closed for an indefinite period.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new deputy chairmen of the KNB.

Tokayev awarded orders to the fallen policemen and military personnel.

10 JANUARY

January 10 in Kazakhstan was declared the Day of National Mourning for those killed in the terrorist attack.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage to business due to unrest in Kazakhstan amounted to more than 93 billion tenge.

The banking sector operates in a stable mode, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market reported.

Tokayev held a meeting of the operational headquarters, at which he was informed that law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces were taking active measures to further stabilize the situation in the country.

During the meeting, Tokayev called the current unrest an attempted coup.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev estimated the preliminary economic damage to the state at $2-3 billion during bilateral talks with European Council President Charles Michel. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan specified that the violent actions of terrorists caused numerous casualties among law enforcement officers and civilians, about 1,300 business facilities were damaged, more than 100 shopping centers and banks were attacked, and about 500 police cars were burned.

On that day, 508 participants in terrorist attacks, looting and other crimes were detained in Almaty.

Against the backdrop of anti-terrorist operations, a wave of deaths of military officials took place in Kazakhstan, in particular, the body of the head of the police department of the Zhambyl region was found in Taraz.

Also in Almaty, the deputy head of the UP of the Turksib region, police colonel Tanat Nazanov died.

And in Nur-Sultan, in the courtyard of the house at the place of residence, the body of KNB colonel Azamat Ibraev was found.

In almost all regions of Kazakhstan, public service centers have resumed their work.

Since January 10, the work of almost all divisions of the UAPF has been resumed.

JANUARY 11

In Kazakhstan on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Mazhilis, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will announce specific tasks to address pressing issues in the political and socio-economic spheres.

In Almaty, the cleansing of bandit groups continues: 1,237 suspects have been detained.

Public service centers in Almaty have resumed their work.

In Kazakhstan, the funeral of the dead soldiers and policemen was held.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of January 11, 9,900 people were detained in the country.

International air traffic has been fully restored in Nur-Sultan.

The amount of damage to business due to unrest in Kazakhstan has already exceeded 95 billion tenge.

In Almaty, the rapid spread of the Omicron strain is expected.

Tokayev, during a meeting in the Mazhilis on socio-economic and political reforms, stated that the LRT project was initially erroneous.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan also announced a five-year moratorium on raising the salaries of government members, deputies and akims.

The head of state also announced that a cardinal reorganization of the entire system of ensuring national security is ahead.

Tokayev instructed to stop the recycling fee during the meeting of the Majilis.

By order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a public social fund will be created in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also ordered the reform of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, noting that DBK has become a personal bank for the elite.

In addition, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan instructed to take control of the withdrawal of capital from the country.

Also during the meeting, Tokayev proposed to withdraw part of the margin to the budget from gasoline producers.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov introduced the new leaders to the teams of the ministries of national economy, energy, industry and infrastructure development, healthcare, information and social development, culture and sports, and justice.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree "On the composition of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

JANUARY 12

Since January 12, almost all bus routes have started running in Almaty.

Exchangers have also reopened.

Special PSCs of Kazakhstan have resumed their work.

In Kazakhstan, on behalf of the head of state, they tightened control over the withdrawal of money from the country.

MIOR: monitoring of social networks will be strengthened in Kazakhstan.

The National Bank extended the terms of financial reporting during the state of emergency.

The amount of damage to business from the riots has already reached 103.7 billion tenge.

Schoolchildren in Almaty and Nur-Sultan are being transferred to distance learning.

In Almaty, bandits deliberately shot and disabled 493 cameras.

JANUARY 13

In the West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, from 07:00 on January 13, the state of emergency introduced by the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated January 5 will be lifted.

Almaty Airport has resumed its work.

On January 13, the withdrawal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization troops from Kazakhstan began. Servicemen of the CSTO peacekeeping forces were seen off in Almaty.

Peacekeepers will leave the country until January 23. This was told by the Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas.

A monument to the security forces who died during the riots will be erected in Almaty.