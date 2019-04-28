Assembly of People of Kazakhstan on implementation of President's Address

The head of state's Address 'Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life', along with the Five social initiatives of the President, has become a benchmark in the establishment of the national model of social well-being, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan - Deputy of the Secretariate Leonid Prokopenko told during a meeting devoted to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.





In his speech, Leonid Prokopenko also noted that members of the APK actively promote and raise awareness of the Address of the head of state. All structures of the APK have carried out a total of 1940 (29 Republican) measures to raise the public's awareness of the Address covering 200 thousand people (15 thousand in Republican).





Mazhilis deputies of Parliament elected from the APK carried out works in the regions, holding 129 meetings with a total of 7780 people. The Assembly has developed 12 special APK projects to implement the National Action Plan for the Address.





According to Deputy, head of the APK Secretariate Nazipa Shanai, the Assembly faces new challenges relating to both inter-ethnic understanding and the development of all public issues.





The main task of our establishment was inter-ethnic understanding, it was 1995 when the country experienced a difficult economic situation. Today, we face new challenges. Over the last eight years, there have not been registered incidents of inter-ethnic nature. Therefore, the Assembly's task is to retain public understanding, which depends on social life, including education and healthcare. Thus, we face common, public problems," said Nazipa Shanai.





The meeting discussed a draft Development Concept of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan until 2025. The main approaches put forward by the Ministry of Social development were approved by members of the Council of the APK.





Also, the Council of the APK considered and approved the accreditation rules of public ethnocultural associations of the Assembly, the Provisions on republican and regional commissions on accreditation, the membership of the Republican commission and the schedule of accreditation.





Following the meeting, the Council dealt with the organizational matters, as well as made proposals to the President of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan on nominees for the Assembly's Birlik gold medal, the Zhomart zhan breastplate, a certificate of honor and gratitude of the APK Chairman.





The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman o the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan - Deputy of the Secretariate Leonid Prokopenko, Deputy Chairmen of the APK Tvarionas and Salzhanov, deputies of Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of government agencies, members of the APK, representatives of republican and regional ethnocultural associations, deputies of the Secretariates of Regional Assemblies, members of the Scientific and Expert Council of the APK, representatives of the media.









