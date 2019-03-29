Astana discussed prevention of religious extremism among youth

The conference held as part of the implementation of the National programme for prevention of religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018-22 discussed the interaction of women's and youth non-governmental organizations with government agencies in the formation of high immune to radical religious in the society.





We build a new society, therefore great attention is placed to the upbringing of our youth, as it is the youth that will be responsible for Kazakhstan in the future, to strengthen peace and accord within the country, to continue and enhance traditions of our nation," said Kaisar Dzhanakhanov, the head of the Committee of Public Accord of the Ministry of Social Development.





The following speakers made speeches, among them, were Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Women's Rights and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimen, President of 'Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan' public organization Raushan Sarsembayeva, Director of the Scientific and Research and Analytical Centre Ainur Abdrasilkyzy and others.





In total, more than 120 people took part in the Conference, they were representatives of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, women's organizations, high education institutions, leaders of youth movements and public opinion throughout the republic.





In the course of the Conference, such issues as the causes youth turn to destructive religious movements, the importance and significance of women's organizations in the formation of stable civil stances and zero tolerance to destructive, radical religious movements were discussed.





In her turn, Director of the Centre for Analysis and Development of Interconfessional Relations of Pavlodar region Razdykova Gulnaz, who studies this issue during many years, underlined that today it was of great importance to bring efforts of all layers of the multinational, multi-confessional society, government agencies, public organizations, non-governmental organizations, scholars, the media together to combat extremism. Works to eliminate extremism should be conducted at the State level and at the level of perception of these issues by the society.





Also, representatives of youth and women's organizations shared practical experiences in preventive works with various target groups.





In general, the Conference was productive, with the result to gather youth and women's organization for taking part in public awareness activities to discredit ideas of destructive movements.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.