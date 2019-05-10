Astana hosts CIS Oncologists Congress

Almaty. September 5. Kazakhstan Today - The 7th congress of oncologists and radiation therapists of the CIS member states was opened in Astana today. The issues regarding introduction of high-tech methods of treatment and diagnostics in the oncology are discussed at the congress, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As the Prime Minister's official website writes, the issues of introduction of high-tech methods of treatment and diagnostics in the oncology and methods of medical and social rehabilitation of oncologic patients are discussed at the meeting. Besides, the world leading oncologists and radiation therapists address the issues of prevention and screening of cancer includingoesophageal cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer.



"Adoption of state programs of healthcare development and sectoral programs of oncology care development in Kazakhstan allows to expand diagnostics of malignant neoplasms, begin introduction of high-tech methods of cancer diagnostics and treatment conduct fundamental research in the spheres of epidemiology, screening and prevention of cancer. Besides, it helps to strengthen the material base of oncologic centers," Deputy Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Erik Baizhunusov said.



Presently, the oncology service of Kazakhstan has 19 oncology centers and theKazakhstan Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology. Annually, about 30 thousand new cases are detected in the country. 47.2% of them are detected at the early stage. It is conditioned by improvement of the diagnostics by means of procurement of modern equipment and improvement of medicaments provision. Totally, there are 140 thousand patients in the oncology register.



As the Ministry of Healthcare reports, two centers of nuclear medicine, regional oncology center in Semey will be established within the program of oncology care development. Besides, 273 breast therapy rooms, 101 oncology and proctology rooms will be opened in the policlinics.



