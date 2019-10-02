Astana Hub Battle calls for applications

The Digital Bridge forum website calls for applications for the Astana Hub Battle. The deadline is October 15, 2019, the Astana Hub informs.

The Astana Hub Battle will take place on October 24-25 as part of the Digital Bridge international technology forum. Its goal is to reveal the best technology startup projects and give them a purse for their further development.

The total prize money amounts to USD 30,000.

More details at www.battle.astanahub.com

The Digital Bridge international technology forum will be held on October 24-25 in the capital of Kazakhstan. It is the country’s biggest event for the global IT community. It is purposed to build a dialogue platform to share practices and innovative solutions in the sphere of digital development.

Startups, IT companies, experts, investors, businessmen, journalists and reps of state and corporate sectors are expected to participate in the forum.

