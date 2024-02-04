Astana Opera’s Audience Portrait in the Mirror of Time
It is difficult to find in the capital a person who has not been to Astana Opera at least once. About 140 000 viewers attend performances at the opera house every year. It brings together completely different people, but among them there are those who have not missed a single premiere for 11 years, Astana Opera press office reports.
An interesting phenomenon is the fact that the average age of visitors to Astana Opera has become significantly younger over the years of the opera house’s work. It has become enticing to the younger generation, creating an atmosphere where cultural values are communicated through the prism of a modern interpretation of works of art. Not only operas and ballets are performed at the opera house, but also unique projects are created here. This creative path helps to attract the attention of diverse audiences, forming new trends in the cultural life of the capital.
Over 11 theatrical seasons, Astana Opera managed to win the hearts of more than 1 540 000 viewers. This is a place where the love for theatrical art and the thirst for new experiences meet. It is here every viewer becomes part of the magic, delving deep into the world of theatrical enchantment.
The audience portrait is a constant object of our marketing research. Thus, the main ticket buyers are women aged 35 to 44 years. Representatives of the 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 age groups also play an important role, making up 26% and 27% of the entire viewing audience, respectively. Incidentally, this percentage has increased over the least years of our work. Certainly, the majority of people who attend performances at our opera house are residents of the capital, who purchase tickets in the opera house’s box office and online. However, 40% are guests from Almaty (21%) and representatives of other cities (19%). In addition, there are viewers who come to us from abroad. They regularly request information from us about certain performances and fly in especially to attend our productions," Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, deputy director of Astana Opera, says. "It is wonderful that the viewing audience is diverse and devoted to our unique productions. A third of our regular visitors even bring their friends, which indicates a positive perception of our company’s work. In general, Astana Opera’s audience has grown significantly in terms of their understanding of opera and ballet over 10 years."
For 10 years now, we have been trying not to miss significant events taking place at Astana Opera, be it premiere performances or tours of various companies. We watch productions from the national repertoire with great pleasure. Certainly, we receive a huge charge of energy from all the performances, because the capital’s opera house always maintains a high professional level. We know the artists, love them, and we follow their growth and development," regular viewer Orik Imangozhina shared.
A meeting with Astana Opera is always a perception of beauty and immersion in the virtuoso world of high art. Undoubtedly, going to the opera house always leaves an unforgettable impression. Every time, we make new creative discoveries for ourselves," theatregoer Gulbadan Kuanyshbayeva added.
Many foreigners attend performances at the capital’s opera house. Here one is sure to meet viewers from the USA, Italy, India, and many other countries.
I lived in Astana for some time because of my work and often came to the opera house here, but then I had to return home. Now I follow Astana Opera on Instagram. As soon as I see that a premiere is planned or a production will be shown that I cannot watch here, I buy a ticket because I know that it will be large-scale and incredibly professional," Florence resident Bettino Girotti noted.
The USA citizen Linda Orlady has attended performances at Astana Opera more than 130 times. She also collects the opera house’s booklets, and has all the opera house’s programs and booklets for 10 years. She recently returned to her homeland. "I have been to several different performances here in Seattle. Regrettably, none of them compare to the wonderful Astana Opera and especially all of the lovely performances in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall," Linda Orlady concluded.
It can be stated with confidence that the viewer of Astana Opera is someone who comprehends the splendor of high art, who strives for sophistication in culture and appreciates the greatness of creativity in every note, in every movement of the artist.
