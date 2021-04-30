Astana Opera to stream online concert on Kazakhstan People’s Unity Day

astanatimes.com

The audiences from different countries of the world, including our compatriots living in Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, as well as Russia, Poland, Belgium, Singapore, Sweden and Australia will have an opportunity to see Astana Opera’s exclusive performances as part of the celebration of Kazakhstan’s People’s Unity Day, the press service of the Theatre said.

Opera and ballet performances will be streamed on the YouTube platform of the capital’s opera house. The representatives of the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 16 countries of the world will distribute detailed information about the time and date of the streaming.

Nothing brings people together like culture, so we decided to implement a project of streaming our performances on Kazakhstan’s People’s Unity Day in different parts of the world. 16 countries take part in it. The embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Russia, Brazil, Poland and Sweden were among the first to give their confirmation. The streaming schedule includes 5 productions – Adolphe Adam’s ballet Le Corsaire on April 28, and Tchaikovsky’s famous Swan Lake will be brought to the audience’s attention on the next day. For opera lovers, we prepared Puccini’s Turandot on April 30. On May 1 and 2, we will feature for the international audience international choreographic masterpieces – Minkus’ Don Quixote and Adam’s Giselle," Galym Akhmedyarov, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s director, says.

It is with great pleasure that I congratulate all residents of our country on a wonderful, bright and good holiday – Kazakhstan’s People’s Unity Day. On this day, I want to wish good health, well-being, peace and prosperity to every family. Kazakhstan is a multinational country in which about 125 ethnicities and nationalities live. It is gratifying that Kazakhstanis have been living in peace and harmony for 30 years of independence of our country. May we all be united by a great and pure love for music," the opera house director concluded.

All performances will be streamed on the opera house’s YouTube channel. Links will be available on the official sources of the embassies of Kazakhstan from 12 AM from the release date to 9 AM the next day.

In addition to streaming opera and ballet productions, a bright festive concert The Voices of Love and Friendship will be featured for residents and guests of the capital. It will be held on May 1 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

Opera soloists and orchestra musicians will take part in it. The program includes art songs, folk songs and instrumental music of ethnic groups who have been long and amicably living together under one shanyrak on the hospitable Kazakh land. The wide variety of national musical traditions promises the audience a festive mood.

As a reminder, a visit to the opera house during the quarantine is carried out through the mobile application of the Ashyq program.

