Astana Opera tours to St. Petersburg

Astana Opera creative team is going to visit St. Petersburg, theater’s press service informs.

Within the framework of the IV International Festival of Chamber Opera, Nur-Sultan’s troupe will present La scala di seta by Gioachino Rossini. The performance will be held on October 20 in the hall of the St. Petersburg State Chamber Music Theatre.

The tour will be held within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru program with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Sports.

On November 9-10 the creative team of the State Chamber Musical Theater will arrive to Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstani theatre-lovers will enjoy the masterpieces of world opera art - Rigoletto by J. Verdi and Pearl Seekers by J. Bizet.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.