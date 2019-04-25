Astana to switch to 'smart lighting' in 2019

In 2019, Astana will launch 'Smart Lighting'. The project implies the replacement of usual lights to energy-efficient ones. It was told by Chairman of Astana Innovations Olzhas Sartayev at a briefing in the mayor's Office of the capital city.





The city plans to launch smart lighting in 2019, the necessary competitive examination is carried out. The project will embrace the entire city. Lights will be replaced by energy-efficient ones. Also, the lighting infrastructure will be used in the Internet of things. Divers sensors of temperature, the air quality, and others will be installed on lightning poles," said Olzhas Sartayev.:









