Astana to welcome 'Japanese Spring'

Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, is set to welcome the Japanese Spring Festival, Yelorda Info reports.

The performance of the Toshiko Yonekawa the Second will be the drawing card of the upcoming festival. Toshiko Yonekawa the Second is the daughter of Toshiko Yonekawa the First, the national treasure of Japan.

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Kazakh National University of Arts on February 27.

Concerts within the Japanese Spring and Japanese Autumn festivals have been traditionally held in Astana, Almaty, Bishkek, and Tashkent with the support of the Degdar Humanitarian Foundation for the past 9 years.

