Astronauts safely land in Kazakhstan as Soyuz MS-10 rocket malfunctioned

Right after liftoff, the Soyuz MS-10 launcher with an ISS's new crew has had an accident. The director has told during TV-broadcasting on Roscosmos's website, RIA Novosti reports.





Members of the ISS-57/58 mission Russian Alexey Ovchinin and US Nick Hague were on board of Soyuz MS-10.





According to RIA Novosti, the crew has made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan after experiencing a g-force of around 6gs, despite a usual g-force of 1-7gs during liftoff.





Broadcasting was finished after some minutes after liftoff. According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred after the separation of the first stage.





The launch was devoted to the 100th anniversary of the Experimental machine-building plant of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, where Soyuz launchers are manufactured.









