Atyrau rgn to build Zheltau plateau nature park

It is planned to build a nature park in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region in the Zheltau plateau.

The nature park project to be located in the Zheltau plateau and Sholkara hill is currently being developed. Kazakh and Russian centres for biodiversity conservation led two expeditions there. The Kazakh association for biodiversity conservation carried out field studies in the Zheltau plateau and Sholkara hill. For many years the said territory has been attracting attention of experts. Untouched beauty of its landscapes and abundance of wildlife, presence of sacred sited, such as the Ortatau necropolis, catch the eye, the local administration's press service reports.

The conservation park is called to help preserve the local landscape undisturbed.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.