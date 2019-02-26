Authorities consider 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today the first meeting of the State Commission for the Preparations and Holding of the 6th Congress to be hosted by Astana from 10th to 11th October 2018, the Senate's media office reports.





In his opening speech, Mr Tokayev highlighted that the year of the forthcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions marks the 15th Anniversary of its first Congress. "Over the years, the forum gained wide recognition by the world community, becoming a recognizable brand of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. The contribution of the Congress to the promotion of a global dialogue between religions and cultures has been underlined by the resolutions of the UN General Assembly," said the Speaker of the Senate.





In accordance with the Activity Plan on the forum preparations, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev encharged the respective government agencies with a number of tasks. The head of the Secretariat of the Congress urged to carefully consider the issues related to the awarding of the Astana International Prize for the Contribution to the Religious Dialogue and the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the opening of the Museum of Peace and Reconciliation. The Congress Organizing Committee headed by Chief of the Senate Staff, Secretary of the State Commission Serik Sydykov will coordinate preparatory works.





Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and Deputy Mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshaev made reports on the progress made in preparing for the 6th Congress.









