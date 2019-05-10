Average speed of internet access in Kazakhstan is one of highest in the world

Almaty. September 17. Kazakhstan Today - The average speed of Internet access in Kazakhstan is 4.88 megabits per second, Kazakhstan Today reports.



At a press conference in Almaty managers of one of the cellular companies has announced that the mobile Internet speed in Kazakhstan is one of the highest in the world, Caspionet reports. Market participants say the World Wide Web in Kazakhstan is common due to several factors, including the government support to all the innovative programmes and projects and the interest of the private sector in the development of the mobile Internet.



"I would like to note that Kazakhstan internet subscribers are lucky people because they can enjoy different mobile devises, which are hardly available in other countries. The price for one megabyte decreased by 10 times and today mobile internet is available for the wide range of people, especially among young people," Sergei Mironov, Director General, Telecommunication Company told.



According to the Global Competitiveness Report, Kazakhstan is ranked 69th on the speed of the Internet access and the number of subscribers. Mobile operators noted the growth in Internet users.



"We can see that people are mainly communicating in social networks. If text messaging was always increasing during New Year holidays and we were hardly managing to cope with them, this year their number decreased. It means that people celebrated New Year on social networks," Sergei Mironov, Director General, Telecommunication Company said.



Today, Kazakhstan has 4 mobile operators, which are also providing mobile Internet services.



