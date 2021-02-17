Aviation administration starts inspection of Qazaq Air

Inspection of the activities of Qazaq Air has begun in Kazakhstan. This was announced by the first deputy general director of the Aviation administration of Kazakhstan JSC Linda Orledi in an interview with the Atameken Business TV channel.





“We try to carry out inspections at least once a year with the participation of our inspectors. Interestingly, a couple of months ago we planned to conduct a regular scheduled inspection of Qazaq Air, which was supposed to start tomorrow, but we are going to start today, sending an inspection commission of ten people from the "Aviation administration of Kazakhstan", speaker said.





Linda Orledi also noted that they are not investigating two incidents that occurred over the weekend.





This is an inspection of the airline in terms of flight operation, airworthiness and in the medical direction, as well as the issuance of licenses and certificates. In other words, we check the activities of the airline," she concluded.





Recall that on February 12 at 23.20 Nur-Sultan time, an aviation incident occurred with a Qazaq Air flight QAZ427 on the Nur-Sultan - Shymkent route. The takeoff of the aircraft was interrupted due to a broken front landing gear tire, the mileage was 700 meters. The aircraft was towed to the parking lot.





The next day, February 13 at 08.12, during an inspection after landing of another Qazaq Air aircraft, which operated a regular flight QAZ353 on the Nur-Sultan - Almaty route, both pneumatic tires of the right landing gear were destroyed. All passengers of the plane were evacuated, no injuries were reported.





These aviation incidents will be investigated by the Aviation accident and incident investigation Department of the RK MIID.













