Baikonur rocket launch gears up for up to 2,500 visitors

A Soyuz 2.1a rocket is set to lift off a Soyuz MS-27 spaceship to begin the 73rd long-term mission to the ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome’s Site 31 at 10:47am Astana time tomorrow, April 8, 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The 73rd long-term mission crew includes commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Russia, who will be joined by fellow cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky as well as American Jonny Kim.





Roscosmos’ Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev as well as NASA’s Christopher Williams have been named backup crew members.





The State Commission chair, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov extended congratulations to the astronauts on the successful final preparations as well as wished success for the 73rd long-term mission.





The Soyuz MS-27 spaceship launch, which is less than 24 hours away, is dedicated to 80 years of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.





According to Roscosmos and Kazcosmos, up to 2,500 people are expected to flock to Baikonur Cosmodrome, hoping to view the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship.