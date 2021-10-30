Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11

Beijing started rolling out COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for children aged between 3 and 11 in the Chinese capital.



Children who have been infected with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine jab six months after the infection.



As of Wednesday, over 20.47 million people in Beijing had completed their vaccination against COVID-19. A total of 42.5 million vaccine jabs had been administered in the city.



Bejing has, so far, reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

Source: Xinhua



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

