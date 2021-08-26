Bek Air crash: 4 million tenge will be paid to family of the deceased pilot

Four million tenge will be paid to the family of the Bek Air pilot who died in a plane crash.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been ordered to allocate from the reserve of the government of Kazakhstan, provided in the republican budget for 2021 for urgent expenses, funds in the amount of T4 million to provide financial assistance to the wife of the pilot Mirzhan Muldakulov who died in a plane crash on December 27, 2019 in the Talgar district of the Almaty region," the draft of resolution of Prime Minister Askar Mamin says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.