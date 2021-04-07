Bekshin admitted ineffectiveness of a number of bans he had imposed

Almaty's chief sanitary doctor, Zhandarbek Bekshin, has admitted that the work of a number of facilities, which he had banned in previous decrees, were ineffective in the combat with coronavirus.

Taking into account the assessment of the activities carried out, this is a new international methodology in order to periodically assess the activities we have introduced, and, taking into account this assessment, we either strengthen, or there are times when we abandon ineffective activities. (…) We excluded the zoo, that is, we gave them the opportunity to work, since the results of epidemiological investigations on the registration of diseases showed that morbidity was not associated with these objects. Libraries have remained banned. (…) Children's and adult educational centers were banned, but after we carried out an analysis of the incidence, we see that today, according to the epidemiological investigation, registration with these objects is not observed," he said.

A similar situation, he said, with hairdressing and beauty services.

The department did not see the desired effect from the ban on the markets on weekends.

According to the data of our epidemiological investigation, we looked and analyzed before the introduction and after the introduction (restrictions), that is, after March 20. We didn’t see any tangible effect," he added.













