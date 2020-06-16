Bekshin: Cinemas will not be opened in Almaty

Reopening of cinemas is not in question in Almaty, chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin says.

Due to the information spread in the social networks about opening of cinemas in Almaty from June 15, we officially report that this information is false. Due to the dynamics of coronavirus spread in Almaty, opening of cinemas is not considered," he said.

He reminded 3005 coronavirus cases have been revealed in Almaty.













