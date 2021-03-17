Bekshin named the conditions for lockdown in Almaty

Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin said under what condition a lockdown will be introduced in the city.





We need to continue restrictive measures, because this cannot go on. We currently have 3,400 beds, the workload of which does not exceed 40 percent, and at the same time we had 7,000 reserve beds, but the reserves may also be exhausted. If we have hospitalization of 500 cases per day, then literally within one incubation period all beds will be occupied. We must not allow it to happen," Bekshin said.





According to him, if there are even 300 hospitalizations a day, the city will be locked down.





If we do not take further preventive measures, then we will have to completely close ourselves. Not to limit, not to stop entire industries - our task is to prevent this. Now it is not too late. If we lose time, then it will really be too late," concluded Bekshin.





Today Almaty and Nur-Sultan are in coronavirus red zone.





On March 10, quarantine was tightened in Almaty.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.