Bekshin signed new decree to tighten quarantine in Almaty

Jandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of Almaty, has signed a new decree on tightening quarantine: the ban on mass events remains in power; the ban on the activities of karaoke, nightclubs, cinemas, food courts remains in power," reads the statement.

The representatives of SMEs must transfer 30% of employees to a remote format.

Public transport must operate to the full in order to "de-compact the passenger traffic ". Resume the work of the monitoring groups. Ensure disinfection of entrances and playgrounds, " he said.













