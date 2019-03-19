Bench of wishes appeared in Astana

In Astana, the bench that makes wishes a reality appeared. The photos of an unusual bench were published on the Facebook page of the Governor of the Saryarka district Arman Turlubek.





The masterpiece "Road with Cypress and Stars" drawn by renowned Dutch painter Van Gogh, found its reflection on the bench in Astana."Looking at the sky, I always want to dream," is written on the bench, which reflects the blue sky with gleaming stars. The project "A named bench" attracts many bystanders, even there appeared those who want to install the bench.





A creative idea. Almost in each city of the world, in addition to the main attractions, there are places where residents and tourists make wishes. Such kind of "magic" places , which give special aura to the entire city, are appeared by romantics and dreamers. We are glad to say that an unusual bench appears in our district that will make wishes a reality," Arman Turlubek said.





The magic bench is located in the "Kerei zhane Zhanibek khandar" square. Such a beauty was created by the students of the art school "Indigo" within the charitable marathon "Write your name in the history of the capital", which became very popular among residents of Astana. Now, each resident of the capital can sit on the bench and make a wish.









