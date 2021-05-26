Benefits provided for large families in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told about the benefits that large families in Kazakhstan can count on.

From January to April 2021, 440.1 thousand large families are covered by state benefits the total sum of 92.8 billion tenge. In April 2021, 448.9 thousand families received this type of benefit the total sum of 23.6 bln tenge. Families with 4 or more minor children living together or full-time students under the age of 23 can apply for this state allowance, regardless of their income, "the statement says.

It is noted that the amount of payments is differentiated depending on the number of children: 4 children - 46 760 tenge, 5 children - 58 457 tenge, 6 children - 70 154 tenge, 7 children - 81 852 tenge, 8 children - 93 344 tenge, 9 children - 105,012 tenge, 10 children - 116,680 tenge, 11 children - 128,348 tenge, 12 children - 140,016 tenge, 13 children - 151,684 tenge, 14 children - 163,352 tenge, 15 children - 175,020 tenge, 16 children - 186 688 tenge.

A new state benefit for large families without taking into account their income was introduced in Kazakhstan from January 1, 2020 as part of three main support areas for low-income and large families, provided for by new mechanisms for providing targeted social assistance.













