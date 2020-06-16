Berdibek Saparbayev, Askhat Aimagambetov self-isolated following infection of Birtanov

Akim of the Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev and Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov are in self-isolation after Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov tested positive for coronavirus.





They keep on working via video conferences.





Both got a negative coronavirus test.

















