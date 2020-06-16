Система Orphus

Berdibek Saparbayev, Askhat Aimagambetov self-isolated following infection of Birtanov

Akim of the Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev and Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov are in self-isolation after Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov tested positive for coronavirus. 

They keep on working via video conferences. 

Both got a negative coronavirus test.




 
