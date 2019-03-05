Best project of bus stop to be selected in Kazakhstan

An open architectural contest for the best project of bus stops for tourist and inter-city travels of buses is announced by JSC NC KazAutoZhol.





The contest is held with the aim to form an accessible, illustrative and comfort tourist environment on the territory of the republic, to create the country’s image as the region favorable for development of tourism, to ensure the high-level quality of transport infrastructure of Kazakhstan.





The open contest offers the participants to think over how one can make the exterior of bus stops for tourist and inter-city travels of buses memorable and unique with the use of advanced technologies, as well as about the possible non-standard approaches to functional changes of the facilities of a roadside service.





The main principles for the design of a bus stop are the feasibility, security of by-passers/passengers, comfort, modularity. The project solution of the bus stop should correspond to the annexed technical task.





All legal persons and induvial who have the experience in designing such facilities are allowed to take part in the contest.





The bus stop designed with accordance to the project winner will be implemented by the producers of bus stops and will be a visit card of Kazakhstan’s roads. The prize fund for the best project is 200 thousand tenge.





The project should be presented in a paper or electronic format and should include a design-concept and drafts with the sizes, a technical description of characteristics of components, materials and systems.









