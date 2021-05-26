Big Scout Park to come into being in Almaty

The territory for the park is located near Airport Lake and to the west of Parkhach Lake. It is expected the parking area of 54 hectares will outperform Central Park for Culture and Rest in his area 44 hectares.





According to the head of the department of natural resources and nature management in Almaty Asset Masabaev, it will be a new green zone, which will become "lungs" of the northern part of the city, as well as a resting place for the local population.





One more feature of the park is an idea to develop scouting. There will be a lot of training equipment, playing areas, and children acting area.





The research of the land area will be completed till the autumn. The preliminary cost of the park varies from one to third billion tenge.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.