Bird flu: chickens mass mortality recorded in Almaty rgn

Mass death of chickens has been recorded at the largest poultry farm in Karasai district of Almaty region.

Already 120 000 chickens have died - almost a sixth of the farm's livestock. Laboratory tests confirmed it was bird flu.

The first alarming report on it came on October 27. The work of the poultry farm was then immediately suspended; samples were taken from the dead chickens that gave positive test result.

Now the farm, which supplied chicken meat not only to Kazakhstan, but also to neighboring countries, is quarantined. Specialists are carrying out disinfection.

In total, 230 people work at the farm. There were no health complaints from them.

The meat of sick birds must be utilized, that is, destroyed. All poultry products are not subject to consumption. They were withdrawn from sale and all the export and import of poultry products, as well as feed and feed additives have been suspended. At the moment, there are no other precedents in poultry farms," said the head of Almaty region’s Veterinary Department, Nurtas Kiyalbekov said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.