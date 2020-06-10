Birtanov: Second wave of coronavirus is underway in Kazakhstan

The second wave of coronavirus is underway in Kazakhstan, said Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health Care of Kazakhstan.





Many scientists are talking about the second wave. We had the first wave in Kazakhstan, the peak of the outbreak, in the second half of April we saw a decline, in the mid of May we saw growth. Actually the second wave is underway in Kazakhstan," he said.





In his words a serious outbreak is possible in October.





Experts say that a serious global wave may come, like it was in Wuhan, when it all started. Of course, we apprehend this. Experts believe it will be connected with seasonal flu epidemic and acute virus infections which come in October. Besides traditional flu viruses, paraflu, ARVI, coronavirus outbreak may become intense in this period," he said.





In his words, quarantine will be lifted to the full only under a zero rate.





