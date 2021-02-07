Blockchain to be introduced in Kazakhstan’s tax sector

This year Kazakhstan will begin to introduce blockchain technology in the tax sector, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced it in the video address to the Digital Almaty 2021 forum.





On the basis of Nazarbayev University, Tokayev said, together with the World Bank, a national cluster of artificial intelligence is being formed. Data processing centers are being created to efficiently process the growing volumes of information. Over the next five years, it is planed to attract about KZT 500 bn of investments in this direction. He invited Kazakhstan’s EAEU partners for cooperation in it. This year it is also planned to start introducing blockchain technology in the tax sector.





Digitalization, the President noted, will also impact the national drug distribution system. Legal recognition of all basic documents in electronic format will be ensured, and the protection of personal data will be improved.





Public services will develop not only towards increasing the coverage and availability of services, but also on proactive and composite principle, that is, with a one-time solution of specific problems of citizens in various life situations. Integration processes within our economic union need additional development, Tokayev continued.





The digitalization of industry will entail the release of a significant part of the workforce, Tokayev said. This is a complex and socially significant issue. Solution to it has not yet been found. However, he believes, new technologies will not deprive people of their living space, but, on the contrary, will open up new unique opportunities, the President added.





The forum "Digital Almaty 2021" is attended by the heads of the EAEU governments, heads of the Eurasian Commission and the CIS Executive Committee, as well as experts in digitization.

















