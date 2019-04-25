Book about Heydar Aliyev presented in Astana

The presentation of the book about Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan, in the Kazakh language has been held at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The book "Yeline Zhol Ashqan" ("He Who Paved the Way for the Motherland") is dedicated to the 95th Birthday Anniversary of the preeminent Azerbaijani leader. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote a foreword in Kazakh.





We have very close partner relations with the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This book was translated into the Kazakh language by our Kazakh and Azerbaijani scientists and researchers. Initially, the book was published in Russian, it was prepared by Russian experts. This year's publication was marked by a foreword from our President," said Botagoz Kaipova, the Deputy Director of the Library of the First President.





The project jointly implemented by the international Turkic Academy and the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was released on the 95th Birthday Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. Makhmud Kassymbekov, the Chief of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan, headed the editorial team that included representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan and the Turkic Academy.





The book's initial press run of 500 hardback copies will be distributed to the libraries of regular schools and universities all over Kazakhstan," added Botagoz Kaipova.





The book about Heydar Aliyev contains seven main chapters. The book features unique materials about the biography of the Azerbaijani leader. Readers will get familiar with the memories of leaders of countries, famous politicians, economists, and businessmen. In addition, the book reveals the documents previously withheld by the Political Bureau of the CPSU CC, and some never seen before photos.





On behalf of the whole nation of Azerbaijan, I express special gratitude to the whole nation and the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Today's event once again contributes to the strengthening of friendly and political relations between our countries," said Ali Hasanov, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Issues.





During the event, a documentary about Heydar Aliyev was shown to the attendees.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.