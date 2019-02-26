Almaty. November 26. Kazakhstan Today - In the first half of 2012, book sales in Kazakhstan increased by an average of 10%. According to various estimates, the book market totaled from 140 to 150 million US dollars in 2011.



According to Caspionet, market growth is estimated within the range of 10 to 20%. There has been a steady sales growth in books and brochures with a small circulation of publishers. For example, 62% of books produced in Kazakhstan have a circulation of one thousand copies. At the same time, experts say that the number of items produced is steadily increasing, but the growth of the publishing industry is caused, first of all, by government support.



"Book making is developing dynamically in Kazakhstan. Five thousand copies of new books with a circulation of 16 million are released every year in Kazakhstan. They are printed within the framework of state support and the competitive environment. Today, 314 publishers and publishing organizations are registered in Kazakhstan," said Zhanat Seidumanov, Director of Kazakhstan National State Book Chamber.



Kazakhstan's book market is strongly centralized. The main centers are Almaty and Astana. Moreover, Almaty accounts for 65% of all books published in Kazakhstan. Among the regions, the strongest competition can be observed in Karaganda, Kokshetau and Kostanai. The types of publishers include: traditional publishers, university publishers, publishers of research institutions, and publishers of specialized organizations. A publishing house producing religious literature opened last year for the first time in the republic. Most of these facilities receive state grants.



