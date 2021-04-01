Система Orphus

British variant of COVID-19 identified in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Aktobe region

31.03.2021 1918
British variant of COVID-19 identified in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Aktobe region
picture: news.myseldon.com
The British variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and the Aktobe region, said Alexei Tsoi, Minister of Health.
 

We have completed full genomic sequencing of 265 positive samples for coronavirus infection (CVI), 12 revealed a mutation characteristic of the" British "strain. This is the city of Almaty - eight, the Aktobe region - three, Nur-Sultan - one, including eight imported," he said.

 
In five cases, patients brought the "British" strain from the United Arab Emirates, in three - from Egypt.
 
The minister said that according to the World Health Organization, as of March 30, the British strain of COVID-19 was discovered in 125 countries, the South African - in 75 countries, Brazilian - in 41.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read