British variant of COVID-19 identified in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Aktobe region

The British variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and the Aktobe region, said Alexei Tsoi, Minister of Health.

We have completed full genomic sequencing of 265 positive samples for coronavirus infection (CVI), 12 revealed a mutation characteristic of the" British "strain. This is the city of Almaty - eight, the Aktobe region - three, Nur-Sultan - one, including eight imported," he said.

In five cases, patients brought the "British" strain from the United Arab Emirates, in three - from Egypt.

The minister said that according to the World Health Organization, as of March 30, the British strain of COVID-19 was discovered in 125 countries, the South African - in 75 countries, Brazilian - in 41.













