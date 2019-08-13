Builders of aromatics unit at Atyrau refinery go out on strike

Atyrau. October 8. Kazakhstan Today - Builders of aromatic hydrocarbons complex at the Atyrau Oil Refinery are on strike over delay in salary payment, Kazakhstan Today reports.



September 26 workers of "Southern group of companies" (SGC) LLP demanded repayment of wage arrears and refused to leave the construction site. SGC is a subcontractor of "EvraziyaStroyKapital" LLP, which, in its turn, is a contractor of the Chinese company Sinopec Engineering. This Chinese consortium is implementing two major projects at the refinery - the construction of the aromatic hydrocarbons complex and a deep refining complex. In addition, Sinopec Engineering is a general contractor of the first phase of chemical complex construction in Atyrau, the "Metropolis" newspaper writes.



According to the director of the regional department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Temir Estebaev, debt of "EvraziyaStroyKapital" to the "Southern Group of Companies" is about 2 mln. Meanwhile, SGC is working on the project for about six months.



Director of the "Southern Group of Companies" explained that the customer systematically do not transfer money for the implemented amount of work since the spring of this year. "Collective statement has already been received, and we started revision," he said.



The refinery press secretary, Elena Esenova, in her turn, said that "refinery fulfills its contractual obligations, but can not interfere in the internal affairs of contractors." "Strike of the "Southern Group of Companies" had no effect on the general progress of work on the construction of the aromatic hydrocarbons complex," she said.



The newspaper writes that, according to one of the senior officials of the refinery, the general contractor Sinopec Engineering greatly underestimated the cost of works. "Imagine that you valued capital repair of your house at a million dollars - for that amount any working team of professionals will be happy to work for you. And if you ask a hundred thousand - no one responds except jobbing workmen," he commented.



