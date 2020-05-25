Bus passengers should wear masks in Kazakhstan

It becomes obligatory to wear masks at public transport as the coronavirus is extremely contagious infection, chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova told an online briefing.





Besides, social distancing should be observed in buses.





The transport should not be overcrowded. She also warned non-observance of quarantine measures may lead to lockdown back.













