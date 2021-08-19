Cabinet of Ministers instructed to complete vaccination of teachers by August 25 in Kazakhstan

The government of Kazakhstan ordered to complete the vaccination of teachers by August 25, the statement of the press service of the Prime Ministe says.

The prime minister has instructed to complete the vaccination of teachers by August 25 in preparation for the new academic year," the report reads.

It was also instructed to strengthen control over the readiness of educational institutions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.