Capital city's residents and reputation suffer - Tokayev about storm rainfall in Astana

Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared with the capital city's unpreparedness for heavy rains on Twitter.





Despite of the instructions of the President, Astana is chronically unprepared for heavy rains and other natural hazards. Residents and the international reputaion of the capital city suffer," shares Tokayev on Twitter.





The Senate speaker also noted that the problem of irrigation could be resolved before the 20th anniversary of the capital city.





We note one month rainfall fell in Astana overnight. The authority said that the situation in the city, despite extreme weather, was under control.





In addition, the weather forecasters announced the storm warning. Following the data of RSE Kazhydromet, the rainy weather continues in Astana, a hailstorm is likely to be.





According to the municipal economy workers, more than 140 special vehicles were involved to eliminate the fallout of heavy rains on the night of August 21 and 22.









