Checkpoint Nur Zholy on border with China to be closed on Nauryz

The Nur Zholy checkpoint on the border with China will not work from March 21 to March 23, 2021, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





It is reported that these restrictions were introduced in connection with the celebration of the Nauryz holiday in the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In particular, on the indicated dates, the passage of persons, vehicles, cargo will not be carried out. We ask carriers and everyone who wants to cross the border to plan their route in advance, taking into account the restrictions imposed," the message says.













