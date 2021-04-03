Chemical castration assigned to 25 pedophiles in Kazakhstan

Forced chemical castration has been assigned to 25 convicted pedophiles in Kazakhstan, said Aleksey Milyuk, deputy chairman of the administrative police committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

To date, 25 convicts are serving their sentences in the institutions of the penitentiary system, who have been sentenced to compulsory medical measures in the form of chemical castration," he said.

The law on chemical castration of pedophiles has been in effect since January 1, 2018 in Kazakhstan.





