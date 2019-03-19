Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant open for tourists

The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was opened for tourists, the press service of the plant reports.





It is noted that as part of the excursion, visitors will be shown the process of decommissioning and conversion of the "Ukrytie" shelter object. During the visit, tourists will provide all the necessary personal protective equipment, and carry out mandatory dosimetric control.





During the tour one can visit the famous golden corridor that passes through all power units of the station, see the reactor control board with one’s own eyes, approach close to the walls of the 4th power unit, view from the observation platform the arch of the new safe confinement, feed the 3-meter Chernobyl catfish and have lunch with the staff of the Chornobyl NPP. One will find out the kind of work the personnel does now, the safety level of the situation on the site and the further prospects of the NPP," says the report.





Visitors are offered to arrive the NPP from the city of Slavutych on the train, that are used by the plant’s workers every day.





Requests for visiting are received on the official website of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.





We noted that the cost for visiting the Plant is 2 700 hryvnia or 103 dollars.









