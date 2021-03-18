Condition of survivors of An-26 plane crash in Almaty has stabilized

The condition of the survivors of the An-26 plane crash in Almaty has stabilized, said Nariman Tabynbayev, head of the city's public health department.

Combined trauma, closed craniocerebral injury, multiple fractures of the chest, lower leg bones, blunt trauma to the abdomen, blunt trauma of the chest, lungs contusion, one patient that I’m talking about has 15 % of body burns. From the first minutes of admission to the hospital, anti-shock measures were provided. We are dealing with traumatic combined shock, so all efforts are now being made to stabilize the condition. For the shin fracture, urgent surgery was performed to fix the fracture. Currently, the condition is stable, but we must understand that the patient still has burn injuries, so some complications are possible, "Tabynbayev said .

According to him, the condition of the second patient has also stabilized.

The second patient born in 1996, also has combined injuries, traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, a vertebra fracture, contusions, wounds on the face, up to 50% of body burns. He is also in shock so far, but his condition has stabilized. We say that now there are no signs of a threat to life, but we must understand that there are large combined injuries and there are still complicating factors, "he said.





As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan – Almaty crash-landed on March 13 at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Later president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.









