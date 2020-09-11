Conserved uranium mines plundered in North Kazakhstan region

Conserved uranium mines have been plundered in the North Kazakhstan region.

Due to the lack of security, the protective fences of mines and hazardous areas have been plundered. The conserved buildings have been partially destroyed or dismantled for construction materials, underground utilities have dismantled and opened, which were recovered for non-ferrous scrap," reads the report.

According to the ministry, there are six exhausted uranium deposits in the region: three are located in the Aiyrtau region and three are in the region named after G. Musrepov. All of them were conserved and liquidated in a timely manner, but the regional akimats do not take measures for protection of former uranium mines.





