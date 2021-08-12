Copyright's registration computerized in Kazakhstan

The service for the registration of author’s right is computerized in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Justice informed.





The authority informed the powers of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Justice for the provision of state registration of rights to works protected by copyright are excluded in accordance with the amendments made to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Copyright and Related Rights."





This serviced computerized, renamed into "Introduction of information and their amendments into the State Register of Rights to Objects Protected by Copyright" and is provided by the RSE "National Institute of Intellectual Property" on a paid basis from September 24, 2018," the ministry’s website reads.









