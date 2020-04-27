Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 2525

43 new cases of coronavirus infection were levealed in Kazakhstan

To date, 2525 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 454 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 793 in the city of Almaty, 161 in the city of Shymkent, 88 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 104 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region,103 in Zhambyl region, 103 in West Kazakhstan region, 111 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 170 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 88 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region 98 in Turkestan region.

